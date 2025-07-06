Kenny Omega Comments On WWE–AAA Partnership

AEW International Champion Kenny Omega discussed various topics, including the partnership between WWE and AAA, during an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio.

Omega said, “[Having complete cards] is the most exciting part of our show and our program right now. We have a lot of young guys that can do some incredible things. We have some bigger dudes on our roster, too, which we sort of had a lack of. Now we have the Bobby Lashleys, Powerhouse Hobbs, Samoa Joes. We have those boxes ticked. We have the Will Ospreays and Swerves and Hangman’s, who are just at their physical peak right now. Takeshita is another one of those guys. Now we’re implementing a lot of the luchador style as well. I feel AEW has really become, even now, especially with, I don’t know if you’d call it a merger, probably not the best technical term, but AAA working with WWE, they are introducing a little more lucha libre to their stuff as well too, which I think it’s great to see. In a perfect world I would love to show the various styles of pro wrestling so that people can develop an appreciation for it and if it isn’t what you like, there’s a chance that throughout that card, there is something that you are going to like because it’s not just going to be the same thing over and over again.”

