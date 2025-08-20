Bryan Danielson Will Be On Commentary Tonight On AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson will be at the desk on commentary at tonight’s special episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW has confirmed “The American Dragon” for special guest commentary on tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door go-home episode of AEW Dynamite.

The show will also feature:

Athena & Mercedes Mone vs. Toni Storm & Alex Windsor

Will Ospreay has a chat with Jon Moxley ahead of Forbidden Door

Hangman Page appears

Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, & Hiroshi Tanahashi

World Tag Team Title Qualifier Tournament Final: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Brodido (Brody King & Bandido

Cope & Christian Cage speak