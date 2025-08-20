ESPN Gets John Cena For ESPN DTC App

ESPN issued the following:

ESPN Taps John Cena, Complex, Lyft, Samsung and More in Massive Multi-Platform Marketing Campaign for ESPN Direct-to-Consumer & Enhanced App Launch

Marketing Campaign Also Showcases the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Bundle

ESPN is set to roll out its new direct-to-consumer (DTC) service and enhanced ESPN App and the brand is kicking off the launch with a fully integrated marketing campaign inclusive of physical activations, first-of-its-kind strategic brand collaborations and unique digital experiences that will be deployed over the next few months.

The campaign – which features John Cena in its creative TV spots – is designed to build excitement and encourage personalization around the reimagined ESPN App and DTC service. Beginning Aug. 21, fans can purchase all of ESPN, Disney+ and Hulu for a limited time offering of $29.99/month for 12 months with no annual contract.

As part of the overall marketing, ESPN is collaborating with brands in innovative ways that drive impact and awareness, including Complex, Lyft, Samsung and more. Media planning was done in collaboration with Publicis.

“We designed our groundbreaking new product and campaign with our one mission in mind: to serve sports fans, anytime, anywhere.” said Jo Fox, Senior Vice President of Marketing at ESPN. “Just as our new all-in-one DTC offering and enhanced ESPN App immerses fans with the sports, fantasy games, content, and analysis they love wherever they go, our campaign immerses fans with the ESPN brand they know and love but in a new, surprising, and interactive way. From streets to stores to airports, trains, subways and more, this is ESPN like you’ve never experienced it before, and we can’t wait.”

Campaign Overview/Activations:

* John Cena Fronts the Campaign: The creative captures Cena as an energetic coach guiding fans on the new ESPN DTC features in addition to what fans need to know about the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Bundle. Cena is accompanied by ESPN’s first-ever mascot, App-E with Stitch and Stewie Griffin as Disney+ and Hulu team captains.

* NYC MTA Subway E Train Reimagined: In a play on the “E” in ESPN, New York City’s MTA E Train will be wrapped inside-out with ESPN branding beginning Aug. 21. At the city’s Spring Street station platform, fans will hear special announcements from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

* Complex New York Store: ESPN is collaborating with Complex for the Grand Opening of their SoHo flagship store in New York City, located at 620 Broadway. The multi-week collaborative pop-up experience will feature a college football & US Open watch party on Aug. 30, highly-anticipated five-year anniversary Hellstar collection launch on Sept. 5 exclusive to ESPN and Complex, including surprise ESPN talent guests, content live streaming and an ESPN SportsCenter desk for fan interaction. Those with the ESPN App will receive VIP, expedited line access.

* Lyft Collaboration Brings ESPN to the Road: ESPN is collaborating with Lyft to feature ESPN App-branded custom-wrapped Cadillac SUVs through high-traffic areas across sporting events in New York and Los Angeles. Lyft riders will also see ESPN branding integrated into the in-app map experience on Aug. 21.

* ESPN x Samsung: Smart TV, Smarter Fan: Comprehensive collaboration featuring integration across Samsung devices and platforms showcasing the all-new ESPN app.

* Out-of-Home Takeover in LA and NYC: Key commuter locations and cultural touchpoints such as Moynihan Train Hall and Port Authority in New York City and Sunset Blvd and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will feature out-of-home advertising.

* US Open Booth: ESPN will host fans in a dedicated booth on the grounds of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at the US Open tennis tournament in Queens, New York. The booth’s “All of ESPN. All in One Place.” theme will include a back wall full of sporting equipment depicting what sports, shows, and events ESPN has on its platforms. The wall is meant to be an Instagramable moment for all attendees. Custom giveaways will be provided as well as a special appearance from ESPN’s aforementioned new mascot, App-E!

* Lee Corso Action Figure: ESPN subscribers will have a chance to win a custom limited-edition Lee Corso action figure after engaging with ESPN social posts leading into Corso’s final show. The figure comes equipped with a College Gameday desk, a customizable sign, two interchangeable mascot heads, and a QR code allowing fans to personalize their ESPN Apps the way that fits them best.

* National ESPN App Day: In recognition of the launch of ESPN DTC and the enhanced ESPN App, Thursday, Aug. 21, has been proclaimed “National ESPN App Day” by the National Day Archives.

Additional Campaign Items:

ESPN Golden Ticket: Lucky sports fans who subscribe to ESPN have a chance to receive upgraded tickets to marquee sporting events appearing on ESPN. Select fans will be chosen on-site and rewarded with upgraded tickets and experiences like meet and greets by Omar Raja, Katie Feeney and other notable talent.

Social Activations: A slew of ESPN talent and influencers will not only be promoting the enhanced product, but also teaching fans how to use it. Whether it’s digesting the variety of live sport offerings, studio shows and originals, or navigating the different app features, this group is here to humanize the experience with fans online.

All of ESPN. All in One Place. Coming August 21.

For the first time ever, ESPN will offer its full suite of networks and services directly to fans, along with an enhanced ESPN App that integrates game stats, betting information, fantasy sports, commerce, multiview options and a personalized SportsCenter For You. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, these new features and functionality will be available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. For more visit the ESPN DTC Press Kit.