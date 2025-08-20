Bryan Danielson Set For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London Pre-Show

Bryan Danielson will be in the house at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London this weekend.

On Wednesday, AEW announced that “The American Dragon” will be joining the usual trio of Renee Paquette, RJ City and Jeff Jarrett as the hosts for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London is scheduled to take place this coming Sunday night at the O2 Arena in London England.

Join us here this Saturday for live AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London results.