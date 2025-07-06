Backstage Latest On Psycho Clown’s Status With WWE

Top AAA star Psycho Clown made what appears to be his final appearance at Arena Neza during a recent live event, leading to increased speculation about his future — with hints pointing toward WWE as his next destination.

At the show, Psycho Clown teamed with Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Niño Hamburguesa to take on his former Psycho Circus partners: Murder Clown, Panic Clown, and Dave The Clown in a symbolic clash.

While he is still under contract with AAA, now owned by WWE, reports from last month stated that Psycho Clown will no longer be accepting independent bookings after August, fueling rumors that a WWE debut could be imminent.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Psycho Clown’s potential WWE future and all your pro wrestling news.