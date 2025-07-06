Rob Van Dam Provides Injury Update Following Broken Heels

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam (RVD) recently updated listeners on his broken heels during an episode of his podcast, 1 Of A Kind.

RVD said, “They’re good. They’re real good. I’m not going to win any foot races for a few more weeks, but I’m able to walk around and they’re better and better all the time. So I’m walking now, slowly but surely. I can carry s**t up and down the stairs several times a day. I do walk a lot better if I’m under medication, and that does include alcohol. So without that, a little slower. They kind of hurt; I don’t know if I’ve lost my arches, or at least one of them. I don’t think both of them, but I might have lost the arch in one of my feet. Which, if that did happen, then I will probably have a little limp moving forward. But I don’t think I really care, I’ve searched my f**ks and I don’t have any. Hopefully not. Hopefully I can get back to running and everything and not have any pain that slows that down. But I think that I will be fine. But if I had to — if I couldn’t walk right again because I had to get on my feet when I was supposed to be off them to go and memorialize Sabu and s**t? Then totally worth it the way I see it.”

On the longest injury he had during his career:

“My longest injury, I believe, is my wrist. I broke my wrist in ’93 and I consider it still injured, because I’ve lost my range of motion in it. I can’t bend my wrist very much. So when I’m lifting weights, especially with a bar instead of dumbbells there’s a lot of times where that range of motion makes it impossible, or very difficult, to do certain movements. Especially to feel it where I want to. So that one, my left wrist here is — let’s see, 32 years. But I just know I’m going to always have that.”

