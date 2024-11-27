Adam Cole Comments On Bobby Fish Possibly Returning To AEW

Top AEW star Adam Cole appeared on Conversations With The Wrestling Classic, where he talked about a number of topics including his friendship with Wardlow.

Cole said, “Yeah I mean, I still think very highly of Wardlow. I’m not sure exactly what he’s doing or exactly what he’s up to at the moment, but we still keep in contact.”

On Bobby Fish possibly returning to AEW:

“I mean I would love it. I’m not sure if it will happen, but I think I think it’d be incredible. I love Bobby Fish.”

