Adam Copeland Remembers Getting Told About “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever”

Adam Copeland recently appeared as a guest on the NotSam Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering his entire legendary career.

During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW star reflected back on his “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” showdown against Randy Orton back in 2020.

“I’ll never forget, I had just walked my dog,” he said. “I got a call from Paul Heyman. He’s like ‘So we got this idea.’ I was like ‘Yeah, that’s never a good sign.’ [He said] ‘You and Randy, it’ll be the greatest wrestling match ever.’ I’m like ‘I mean, it’ll be good. We’ll have a great match.’ [Heyman responds], ‘No, Vince wants it to be ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.’”

He continued, “That’s when it started to dawn on me. I’m like, ‘Oh well, that’s not possible’ because it’s subjective. You can say my ‘most favorite’ wrestling match, you can’t say ‘the greatest.’ There’s no such thing.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.