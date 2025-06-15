Triple H’s Meeting With RFK Jr. Draws Sharp Criticism From Wrestling Veteran

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and former WWE executive Stephanie McMahon recently met with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the current U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, to discuss the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition. RFK Jr. shared a photo from the meeting on X (formerly Twitter), noting the purpose was to “strategize” about the upcoming council and its initiatives to improve youth health nationwide.

Triple H responded publicly with a message of support:

“Thank you for having us. Always striving to do whatever we can to help make our nation’s youth as healthy as they can be.”

However, the news didn’t sit well with everyone in the wrestling community.

Jim Cornette, never shy about sharing his controversial opinions, blasted the meeting on social media with a scathing response:

“Then perhaps don’t help give credibility to a former heroin addict with a brain worm who eats roadkill and works tirelessly to take America back to a simpler time when now-curable diseases killed large numbers of children.”

Cornette’s remarks were a pointed shot at Kennedy’s controversial public image, including his history of pushing anti-vaccine rhetoric and making polarizing political statements.

The partnership has already drawn a mix of reactions online, with some praising WWE for getting involved in youth health initiatives, while others echo Cornette’s concerns about associating with such a controversial figure.