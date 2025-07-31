Matt Damon & Ben Affleck’s Hulk Hogan vs. Gawker Movie Reportedly Shelved

Plans for a high-profile film about Hulk Hogan’s landmark lawsuit against Gawker Media have reportedly been scrapped.

According to TMZ, the movie, originally being developed by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s production company, Artists Equity, has been “tabled for some time” and is no longer in active development. While the reasons for shelving the project remain unclear, it appears that the film has been off the radar for quite a while.

The report also notes that Hulk Hogan was never personally involved in the film’s production and had no creative input. Sources close to the WWE Hall of Famer suggested that Hogan would have considered legal action if the movie crossed the line in its portrayal of his life or legal battles.

Although the Damon-Affleck project is no longer moving forward, fans of “The Hulkster” won’t be left empty-handed. According to Matthew Belloni of Puck News, an official Netflix docuseries about Hulk Hogan’s life and career has been in production since last year. The docuseries is expected to explore both Hogan’s wrestling legacy and personal controversies, with full participation from the man himself.

