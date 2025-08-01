Paul Heyman Offers To Host The Late Show

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman recently spoke with TMZ about various topics, including his belief that CBS made a mistake by canceling The Late Show, and that they should have given the opportunity to him.

Heyman said, “I think it’s the dumbest move CBS has ever made. Why? They fired Stephen Colbert and they canceled the show. CBS should’ve kept the show, renamed it The Late Show Starring Paul Heyman. Could you imagine every night, except for Mondays when I’m on Raw, ‘Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman. Welcome to The Late Show.’ If CBS wants ratings, call me.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)