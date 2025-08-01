Roxanne Perez Reveals CM Punk’s Best Advice

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion and Judgment Day member Roxanne Perez spoke with The Wrestling Classic about various topics, including the best advice she received from CM Punk.

Perez said, “To not look at Twitter and not look at the haters and not listen to any of the hate, because they can be loud sometimes, but we’re up there living our dream and making moments and inspiring people. So why listen to the hate when I’m doing everything that I’ve ever wanted to do?”

