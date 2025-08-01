John Cena Shares The Biggest Lesson He Has Learned In WWE

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena was featured on an episode of What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, where he discussed various topics, including the biggest lesson he has learned during his time with the company.

Cena said, “The biggest over-reaching lesson is that it is an absolute fictitious dream job that I’m so lucky exists. It is something that I never knew how much I needed in my life and still, to this day, is something I can’t live without. Also, it ends for everyone. No one is immortal. No moment is immortal. No one remembers you forever. None of it matters. The best thing you can do is, if you really love something and something is important to you, when you get a chance to do it, do the best you can and be as coachable as you can.”

You can check out Cena’s comments in the video below.

