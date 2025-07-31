CM Punk Opens Up On Creative Direction & Turning Injury Into Motivation

Top WWE star CM Punk discussed various topics with Allenownz Wrasslin, including how the company’s creative team often places him in prominent matches like the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania.

Punk said, “It means a lot. I think it’s easy to look at it from the outside perspective. Of course, it sounds great. ‘Hey, you’re going to win and you’re going to beat everybody,’ but I’m at the point in my career where I think there’s more story to tell, and there’s more depth in a loss. There’s more depth than rebounding from something. I tore my tricep when I first came back here.”

He continued, “I, for eight minutes, I really felt bad for myself, I was like, ‘This is the worst thing that’s ever happened to me.’ And then I looked at it like an opportunity. ‘Okay, that’s how you feel. This is the worst thing that’s ever happened to you.’ Turn it into the best thing that’s ever happened to you, right? Turn that shit gold. I did that, and that’s how I lead by example, and that’s how I can use my life experiences and talk to somebody else who has, you know, first time they’ve been injured.”

Punk added, “I can pull them aside and say, ‘Hey, I know what it feels like, and I’m telling you, it’s not the end of the world.’ They can look at me and trust me to know that what I’m saying is fact, because they’ve seen it.”

