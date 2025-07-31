WWE Star Teases Potential Ronda Rousey Surprise Return

WWE star Bianca Belair discussed various topics with Dope As Usual, including her belief that Ronda Rousey may return to the company one day.

Belair said, “I mean, I always say with wrestling, anything can happen. People always, they come back, they come in, they leave, they come back.”

She continued, “We have a Royal Rumble, which is like a jumpstart to the road to WrestleMania with 30 women inside the ring. We have surprise entrances. She may come back at a Royal Rumble one day, but right now she’s not in WWE, but she was here and she brought so many new eyes to the product. She was amazing, and I don’t know, we might see her again one day.”

Rousey has been absent from WWE television since SummerSlam 2022, when she left the company.

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)