John Cena Shares Emotional Story About Accepting His Father’s True Self

John Cena recently offered a rare and heartfelt look into his personal life during his appearance on Stephanie McMahon’s “What’s Your Story?” podcast, reflecting on his long-evolving relationship with his father, John Cena Sr.

Cena admitted that he used to struggle with resentment toward his dad, wishing he had been a more “traditional” father figure rather than someone who “lives in the gimmick” of being a lifelong wrestling superfan.

“If I had spoken at his eulogy 10 years ago, my eulogy would have been like, ‘he was just a guy, thanks for coming.’ And I would have listed every other male important mentor in my life…”

The turning point, Cena revealed, was shifting his expectations. Instead of hoping his father would change, he chose to embrace who he truly is. “Me now, I’m like, ‘Go get him, Fab.’ That’s my dad. That’s who he is… I can’t expect him to be anything more than he is.”

Cena credited this mindset change for helping him find peace in their relationship—and even pride. “As a parent, you did a great job… we’re all healthy, we’re all stable, we’re all good. Good job, boss.”

Cena also revealed he had to set clear boundaries to improve their dynamic, insisting on meeting in public places and keeping things light to rebuild their connection. The results, he said, have been overwhelmingly positive. “Man, these past couple years of my dad have been awesome.”

Cena shared that his thoughts on his father’s legacy have completely shifted. “When I get the luxury of speaking in my dad’s eulogy now, people will know how excellent a human being he is—and he hasn’t changed one bit. I appreciate who he is. I love him for who he is.”

The moving conversation is part of a wide-ranging and emotional episode now available on What’s Your Story?, where Cena also discusses his career, identity, and personal philosophy. Check it out below: