Alexa Bliss Addresses Possibility Of Reuniting With Wyatt Sicks

WWE veteran Alexa Bliss spoke with Ryan Gaydos of FOX News about several topics, including the possibility of reuniting with The Wyatt Sicks in the future.

Bliss said, “I always have the same answer to this because I truly believe it, Windham always said, ‘Alexa and I will always be connected and when it happens and when we reconnect, it’s gonna’ be something big.’ So, whether that’s with the Wyatt Sicks or something else, I don’t know.”

She continued, “Maybe we get a different side of Charlotte (Flair). I don’t know. It’s WWE, you never know what’s going to happen. I think it would be something fun to explore at some point. Right now, I’m having a lot of fun tagging with Charlotte and seeing where that dynamic goes.

Bliss added, “Obviously, I’m still always going to have a piece of Bray with me with the jacket and the skirt and the character and just kinda keeping it in that same vein in case that doesn’t happen. I think it would be something really cool to see, but you never know.”