Adam Copeland Seemingly Responds To CM Punk’s Negative Comments About AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk discussed his AEW All In 2023 backstage encounter with Jack Perry and Tony Khan during an appearance on The MMA Hour. Punk stated the following about Khan:

“He’s not a boss. He’s a nice guy. I think ultimately, that is a detriment to the company.”

This week’s edition began with a promo from Adam Copeland. He appeared to have responded to Punk by stating that he celebrates the people who founded AEW, including The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and Khan.

Copeland stated the following:

“There’s been a lot of negative BS that has been spewed this week, there has. Screw that. I wanna talk about the positives… AEW makes pro-wrestling better, AEW makes pro-wrestling more fun, and AEW is where the best wrestle.”

