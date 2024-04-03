AEW Dynamite Results – April 3, 2024

The road to AEW Dynasty 2024 continues tonight.

AEW Dynamite returns at 8/7c on TBS this evening from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

On tap for tonight’s show is TNT Champion Adam Copeland kicking things off with a promo, The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends in the ongoing AEW World Tag Title Tournament, the AEW Dynasty 2024 Contract Signing for the AEW Championship bout between With Samoa Joe & Swerve Strickland, as well as Will Ospreay vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in a “Battle Of Will’s.”

Also scheduled for the show this evening in Worcester is Mariah May vs. Thunder Rosa, Chris Jericho will call out FTW Champion HOOK, “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn vs. Jay White, Willow Nightingale will address TBS Women’s Champion Julia Hart, Bryan Danielson vs. Lance Archer and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, April 3, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/3/2024)

This week’s show kicks off with a live shot inside the DCU Center as Adam Copeland’s theme music immediately hits the house speakers.

Adam Copeland Defends AEW, Tony Khan From Detractors

“The Rated-R Superstar” emerges with a ton of energy, pumping up the already-pumped-up crowd in Worcester as he makes his way to the ring. The TNT Champion settles inside the ring as Excalibur and Tony Schiavone welcome us to the show.

Copeland says he came out here tonight to talk to us. He didn’t bring his TNT title. He just wants to talk about something. Unfortunately for Copeland, twice now he’s had bad microphone issues, with loud feedback squeals.

He forges ahead and talks about how great it is to be a pro wrestling fan right now. He says we’re all fans of pro wrestling. Himself included. He says he grew up watching “WWF.” Someone boos. He says that’s no reason to boo. He says he watched all of it. He watched NWA. Stampede out of Calgary.

He watched wrestling in Vancouver and Montreal. He watched it all because he loves professional wrestling. He says for nine years he had this torn away from him. When he finally got it back, he loved it so much but when he sat down and started thinking about the end of his career, he realized that AEW is where he needed to end his career.

He says some people didn’t understand but he looked at the AEW roster and saw a Murderer’s Row of talent. He says he’s been in some of the biggest locker rooms in history and he’ll put the current AEW locker room against any other of all-time. He lists some of the many talents he can work with in AEW by name. Very many, actually.

Copeland says he’s having a blast right now. He says this isn’t a knock to anyone or any place else, but this is the most fun he’s had in his entire career. Fans chant “AEW! AEW! AEW!” He says he celebrates the men that started AEW. The Bucks. Kenny. Cody. And Tony Khan. He says that should be celebrated. He’s a fan just like all of you.

“The Rated-R Superstar” says AEW should be celebrated. He says AEW makes wrestling better. He says AEW is where the best wrestle. He says he’s sorry but he had to get that off his chest. He says he asked for this time to say that. He says now it’s time to move forward.

“A Battle Of Will’s”

Will Ospreay vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

He says there’s a reason Okada, Mercedes, Ospreay and himself came to AEW. Without any hesitation, he gives to us the man that will carry AEW to the next level. He gives to us “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay. With that said, Ospreay’s theme hits and out he comes in his ring gear with the fancy robe on as Copeland is shown with a big smile on his face.

Ospreay settles in the ring and shakes hands with Adam Copeland, who now has his TNT Championship over his shoulder. Copeland exits the ring and Ospreay continues to play to the crowd as his music plays. He takes the fancy robe off and his music dies down. Now the theme for Powerhouse Hobbs hits and out comes the fellow Don Callis Family member.

Don Callis settles in on special guest commentary for this, our opening contest of this week’s show in a battle dubbed as “The Battle Of Will’s.” The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Hobbs launches Ospreay across the ring to gasps from the crowd to start this one off. Callis talks on commentary about two Don Callis Family members doing battle once again.

This match comes after Ospreay recently defeated Konosuke Takeshita in another inner-Don Callis Family battle in AEW. Ospreay starts to fight back, looking to chop the bigger man down with an assortment of kicks. Ospreay hits a big top-rope spot to Hobbs on the floor and then a dive through the ropes to Hobbs on the floor. Ospreay runs Hobbs into the barricade.

Ospreay looks to leap off the barricade with a high spot, but Hobbs catches him in the suplex position. He holds him like that and marches him to the ring steps where he suplexes him onto the steel. Hobbs takes over on offense from that point. Hobbs scoops Ospreay up and launches him overhead where he crashes on the commentary desk in the background.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as our “Battle Of Will’s” opener continues. When we return from the break, we see Hobbs manhandle Ospreay in the ring for a few minutes until Ospreay fires back up for the finish, which sees him hit a big top-rope spot and a follow-up for the pin.

Winner: Will Ospreay

Bryan Danielson vs. “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer

After the match, Don Callis has to pull apart Hobbs and Ospreay, as Hobbs loses his cool and angrily gets in Ospreay’s face. Once that settles down, Ospreay exits the ring and begins heading to the back as his music plays.

His music stops as he is half-way up the ramp and the theme for Bryan Danielson plays. Out comes his opponent for the upcoming AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view. “The American Dragon” and “The Aerial Assassin” give each other a look as they pass by one-another on the ramp.

Danielson then proceeds into the ring and poses on the ropes in the corner in his ring gear as we get ready for our second match of the evening. On that note, we shift to a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, the theme for “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer hits and out he comes for this first-ever match against Danielson. As soon as he hits the ring, the fight is on, as Archer goes right after Danielson.

The bell sounds to make it official and “The Murderhawk Monster” continues to maul Danielson and control the early action with ease. Danielson starts to chop down the big man with kicks to the leg some more and then the action spills out to the floor again.

This time we see Archer hit a ringside official and slam him onto Danielson. We head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see some back-and-forth shifts in offensive control until finally Danielson hits a running knee for the win.

After the match, the commentators run down what is still to come tonight and then we head to another commercial time out, with Chris Jericho scheduled to call out HOOK when we return.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

Chris Jericho Calls Out HOOK

As we settle back in from the break, we see Renee Paquette on the entrance ramp. She introduces her guest at this time, “Lionheart” Chris Jericho. Out comes Jericho to the White Zombie music. He talks to Paquette about him offering to be HOOK’s mentor.

He says even though HOOK agreed, there was something he said that stuck with him. So he asks to bring him out now. The HOOK symbol flashes in the arena and then we hear the familiar sounds of Action Bronson as FTW Champion HOOK makes his way out.

Jericho brings up HOOK saying he would appreciate his advice, “but I know who you are.” He quotes his theme and how it references Jericho pushing away people close to him. He says that’s true. He then offers some advice to HOOK and says when he understands that, he’ll get what he’s trying to teach him.

He says he isn’t asking him to trust him, but believe in me as much as he believes in you. HOOK says he believes in Chris, so much so that he got them a match on AEW Collision. He says he’ll be keeping his eye on him and extends his hand. They shake and Jericho says he wouldn’t expect anything less.

Shane Taylor Promotions To Take On LionHOOK

Backstage, Shane Taylor Promotions mention how they are going to make names for themselves this week. They reveal they are the opponents for LionHOOK later this week. It will be Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty taking on Chris Jericho and HOOK on AEW Collision, which starts at a special time of 11:30 this Saturday.

Jay White vs. “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn

Inside the DCU Center again, the theme for Jay White hits and out comes “Switchblade” with The Gunns’ style Bang Bang Gang spinning-spotlight entrance. As he turns, however, he sees his opponent for our next match of the evening standing in his face.

“Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn immediately attacks the man who broke into his house on last week’s show. He beats up White all the way down to the ring and eventually brings him inside, where the bell finally sounds. Gunn immediately decks White and knocks him out of the ring.

We see The Acclaimed watching on via a monitor backstage as Gunn continues to work over White at ringside. The Gunns are also shown watching the action on a monitor in a different area backstage. Gunn and White fight into the crowd now, with Gunn chasing White all over the building.

As Gunn continues to dominate the offense, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Gunn working over White in the ring, with the commentators informing us that Gunn has been dominating the offense from the word “go” so far.

White finally hits a move but Gunn cuts off White’s momentum and immediately takes right back over control of things. After he gets back to work, Gunn is distracted when on the big screen in the entrance area, we see his partners Max Caster and Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed laid out in the back.

“Daddy Ass” heads out to the ringside area and grabs a steel chair. He heads back in the ring with bad intentions, but before he can do anything, we see his sons, The Gunns, sprint to the ring and throw themselves over White. They beg off but end up sneaking a cheap shot to Gunn.

The referee calls for the bell upon seeing the low blow. The ring announcer announcing “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn as the winner via disqualification. As White and The Gunns look to begin a three-on-one beat down of Gunn, the theme for The Acclaimed hits and Caster and Bowens run out to make the save.

Winner via DQ: “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn

Willow Nightingale Talks TBS Women’s Title, Gets Confronted By Mercedes Mone

We see live shots of The Young Bucks duo of Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, wearing the Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels colored suits from the first Dumb & Dumber movie, as they arrive to the DCU Center. The Best Friends are also shown arriving wearing matching jackets, including Trent’s mom, Sue!

Back inside the DCU Center, Renee Paquette is on the microphone on the entrance ramp and she introduces her guest at this time, the number one contender to the AEW TBS Women’s Championship, Willow Nightingale.

Nightingale makes her way out and Paquette asks her how she feels knowing she’s just weeks away from challenging Julia Hart for the TBS Women’s Championship at AEW Dynasty 2024. Willow says she feels freaking great and asks the Worcester crowd how they are feeling tonight.

She talks about busting her butt in this town for years a while ago, where she would wrestle in a little place called the White Eagle, which gets a big pop from the live crowd. Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway are shown playing to the crowd reactions in the background.

Willow calls this a home away from home and the place where she learned who Willow Nightingale is. She said every time she asked herself if someone like her belonged or could make it in wrestling, your cheers reassured her.

She says it’s what helped water her and made her blossom into who we see today, the woman who will challenge Julia Hart for the TBS Women’s Championship. She says she’s so confident due to the fan support that she knows she’s going to become the smiling face of TBS.

Stokely Hathaway says last week she had what young kids would call a “banger” and knocked it out of the park. She says week after week after week she impresses him and the entire world. As he continues to talk, the theme for Mercedes Mone cuts him off and out she comes to chants of “CEO! CEO!”

Mone says she’s excited to see Willow tear it up when she faces Julia Hart at AEW Dynasty for the TBS Women’s Championship, because whoever emerges with the title, will be facing her next at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 in Las Vegas, NV. After this, we head to another commercial.

AEW World Tag-Team Championship Tournament Semifinals

The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends

When we return from the break, the theme for The Young Bucks hits and out come AEW EVPs and former AEW World Tag-Team Champions Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. They settle into the squared circle for this AEW World Tag-Team Championship Tournament Semifinal match.

After their music dies down, the theme for their opposition plays and out comes the Best Friends duo of Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this tourney semifinal action.

We see some good back-and-forth, fast-paced action coming straight out of the gate to get this one off to a hot start. After Matthew and Nicholas settle into a comfortable offensive lead, they join Taz, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur on commentary, personally sending us into a mid-match break as the match continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see things pick up in this tourney semifinal bout. After The Young Bucks come close to finishing things off, we see Trent and Orange fire up for a hot comeback. Trent’s mom Sue gives Trent a kiss and he fires up and sprints at Jackson, who catches him and rolls him up for the win.

Winners and ADVANCING to AEW World Tag-Team Championship Tournament Finals: The Young Bucks

Trent Shockingly Turns Heel, Attacks Orange Cassidy

After the match, we see The Young Bucks celebrating their win, which takes them to one-half of the finals to determine the new AEW World Tag-Team Champions at AEW Dynasty 2024 on April 21 in St. Louis, MO. Jackson is overheard telling Trent’s mom Sue, “Cry me a river!” at ringside off-mic. Coincidence?

From there, we see a dejected Orange Cassidy and Trent sitting in the ring following their defeat. The two eventually get up to a good reaction from the crowd, which quickly turns to shocking gasps from the collective Worcester crowd, as Trent shockingly attacks on Cassidy, turning heel. We head to another break.

AEW Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender Match

Mariah May vs. Thunder Rosa

Who will take on “Timeless” Toni Storm next for the AEW Women’s World Championship? It’s time to find out, as we return from the break to the ring entrance of Mariah May, who is accompanied by “Timeless” Toni Storm and Luther the Butler. Storm joins the gang on commentary for this match.

Thunder Rosa is out next, and the former AEW Women’s World Champion who never lost her title in the ring settles inside the squared circle. Her music dies down and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Storm makes a bad joke about Thunder Rosa being a dog when bringing up the uncomfortable situation regarding Tony Schiavone’s dog Buggity Bug dieing recently. We head into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this number one contender match for the AEW World Women’s Championship continues.

When we return from the break, we see some more back-and-forth action, with Rosa and May each having their moments, until ultimately Rosa emerges victorious via pin fall. After the match, she gets in Toni Storm’s face at ringside as their title bout for AEW Dynasty 2024 is announced.

Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender To AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa

AEW Dynasty 2024 Contract Signing For World Championship Match

It’s main event (segment) time!

Excalibur announces Adam Copeland vs. Penta El Zero Miedo for the TNT Championship for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The match announcement came after a brief backstage promo from Penta El Zero Miedo, who mentioned being on a goal to capture gold in AEW.

Also announced is Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Komander for this week’s episode of AEW Collision, which as noted, begins at a special start time of 11:30/10:30c this coming Saturday night after it is taped tonight.

Once those announcements are wrapped up, we return inside the DCU Center where Tony Schiavone has left the commentary desk and is in the ring for our final segment of the evening.

He introduces us to the official contract signing for the AEW World Championship match at the upcoming AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view on April 21 in St. Louis, MO. He then introduces the challenger for the bout, number one ranked contender, Swerve Strickland.

Out comes The Mogul Embassy leader accompanied by the goofy-dancing Prince Nana. He settles in the ring and his music dies down. The theme for the AEW World Champion plays next and out comes Samoa Joe. Joe takes a seat and sets his belt down. He immediately signs the contract.

Swerve paces back-and-forth without ever taking a seat. Joe tells Tony to shut up and takes the mic. He tells Swerve he thought he’d give him a little bit of advice before he signs this contract. He calls it doom and destruction and a career-defining mistake to sign that contract.

Joe claims if Swerve signs the contract he’ll beat him down in the ring so much so that he’ll feel like someone who stuck around a Diddy party too long. The crowd “ooh’s” and “ahh’s” at that line, as you would expect.