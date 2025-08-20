AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 8/16/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT drew an average of 286,000 viewers and a rating of 0.08 in the key 18—to 49-year-old demographic.

This total is down 32.39% from last week’s 23,000 viewers and 25% from last week’s rating of 0.08 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.

The episode was headlined by Nigel McGuinness, Daniel Garcia, Don Callis Family’s Hechicero and Shane Taylor Promotions’ ROH Pure Champion “Taiga Style” Lee Moriarty facing each other in an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender’s 4-Way Match.