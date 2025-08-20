Willow Nightingale Believes It’s Time For AEW Women To Get A Blood & Guts Match

AEW star Willow Nightingale discussed several topics with Blavity, including how she believes it’s time women in the company get a Blood & Guts Match.

Nightingale said, “To see how the division has evolved from those early days to hold onto all of that wonderful, aesthetically pleasing [part of being] women’s wrestlers, but still kick a– in a bloody, gory mix of everything too. I think we’re really trying to push and show that. A lot of times, people will say our women’s division is just as good as our men’s division, and I feel that should be standard everywhere, all over the place.”

She continued, “I feel like we have our own unique identity, and I really do think a Blood And Guts type match is a part of that. I think we love bearing that. I think we love the viscerality of that, so it’s about time if something like that does happen.”

On the possibility of tag team titles for the women’s division:

“I think it is a fair observation to note that there is a limited amount of television time for everyone on the roster. [The women’s division] has been making up a lot of time with tags, and we’ve been doing these all-star tags. I think if it’s there, if you’re already putting these types of matches out, reward us, give us something to fight for. I think it would be really cool.”

On the possibility of teaming up with Kris Statlander to chase those tag titles:

“I want to bring it here. I’d love to have something like that. I’d love to make time for it and present it in such a way where it can really not just be an attraction, but the attraction. I think we have the chemistry within the locker room between teams and alliances to make it happen and make it exciting. Also, AEW is built on tag team wrestling. Our founders are the Young Bucks, and I think tag team matches are really some of our best matches.”