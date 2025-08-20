AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (8/20/2025): Glasgow, Scotland

The road to AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door: London begins winding down tonight in Scotland.

AEW Dynamite goes down this evening at 8/7c with the “go-home show” for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London, live on TBS and HBO Max from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Advertised for the show this evening:

* Will Ospreay & Jon Moxley go face-to-face

* We’ll Hear From AEW World Champion Hangman Page

* FTR vs. Brodido (AEW Tag Title Eliminator Tournament Final)

* Athena & Mercedes Moné vs. ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm & Alex Windsor

* Tony Schiavone interviews Adam Copeland & Christian Cage live

* Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight

Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results.