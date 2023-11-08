Adam Copeland Shares His Thoughts On AEW World Champion MJF

Adam Copeland recently appeared on The Drop on NHL on ESPN to talk about everything from the sport to his new role in AEW and his admiration for World Heavyweight Champion MJF. Here are some of the highlights:

On this stage in his life:

“Bery, very good. Yeah. I’m loving life. I almost feel bad saying it, but, like, I just really, really love my life. But, like, you don’t really hear people say that, right? But I really do. Like, I got two healthy kids. The Leafs are having a great season,” Copeland stated. “Devils are having a great season. New job. I’m 50 today. I mean, come on.”

On changing companies at 50 years old:

“It’s been really exciting, actually. It’s a cool challenge, I guess. And at this stage of my life, that’s really kind of what still keeps the spark alive is the challenge. And yeah, at 50, it’s hard to find new challenges. And I think that was part of the process that WWE and I came to. It’s like, ‘Okay, I don’t know what we have left for each other.’ And I think when you get to that point after 25 years, it becomes like that mutual, ‘Huh? Wow. I think we just outgrew each other and that’s okay.’ It’s just time,” Copeland stated. “And I looked at the roster and I just said, man, there is a whole roster of people that I’ve never stepped foot in the ring with. you know, even going back to WrestleDream. The night I debuted, I’d never shared a ring with Sting before, which was crazy. We’ve been friends for years, but we’ve never actually shared the same space at work, so that was kind of my first inclination of, like, exactly what this was going to be like. I’ve had a blast so far.”

On MJF:

“His confidence. You can do so much with confidence. You can make people believe with confidence. You can make people feel with confidence. Whatever feeling it is that you want to pull out of people,” Copeland stated. “More than anything, that, to me, is the key with him. He has supreme confidence with the microphone, and he looks confident in the ring. Confidence translates, it really does. When you can tell someone is having fun doing what they’re doing, whether it’s poking the bear or whether it’s everybody’s scumbag. Whatever that is, to me, it starts with confidence. That’s with any performer. Max has confidence and that’s honestly the first step. That can take ages for people and that can never happen for some people. I don’t think I fully felt comfortable until about 2005 [that] is where I really started feeling my groove and my confidence and really came together. That’s when I started main eventing,”



