Heroes vs. Villains Trios Match Added To AEW Dynamite 300 In Ontario, CA.

Tony Khan took to X on Tuesday to announce a new featured bout for the special milestone episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the AEW Dynamite 300 show from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on July 2, 2025, the AEW President surfaced on social media to confirm the addition of a “Heroes vs. Villains” trios match.

Scheduled for the six-person showdown are The Young Bucks duo of Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, and their tag-team partner Konosuke Takeshita, as they take on the three-man team of ROH World Champion Bandido and Paragon duo Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong.

Additionally, the 7/2 episode of AEW Dynamite 300 will also feature Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi, Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa for the TBS Championship, as well as an AEW ALL IN: Texas Casino Gauntlet qualifier with MJF vs. Brody King vs. AR Fox vs. Anthony Bowens.

