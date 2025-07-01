Heroes vs. Villains Trios Match Added To AEW Dynamite 300 In Ontario, CA.

Tony Khan took to X on Tuesday to announce a new featured bout for the special milestone episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night.
Ahead of the AEW Dynamite 300 show from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on July 2, 2025, the AEW President surfaced on social media to confirm the addition of a “Heroes vs. Villains” trios match.
Scheduled for the six-person showdown are The Young Bucks duo of Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, and their tag-team partner Konosuke Takeshita, as they take on the three-man team of ROH World Champion Bandido and Paragon duo Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong.
Additionally, the 7/2 episode of AEW Dynamite 300 will also feature Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi, Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa for the TBS Championship, as well as an AEW ALL IN: Texas Casino Gauntlet qualifier with MJF vs. Brody King vs. AR Fox vs. Anthony Bowens.
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
Episode 300
8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max
TOMORROW!
Heroes vs Villains
ROH World Champion @BandidoWrestler + @RoderickStrong/@KORCombat
vs@takesoup + @YoungBucks
Don’t miss @AEW
Wednesday Night Dynamite 300
presented by @Superman
TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/YwuokLJkAs
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 1, 2025
Thank you all who watch AEW!
I think that AEW is having a great 2025, and it’s all thanks to you supporting the events!
Join us this week as we kick off a weeklong celebration of huge @AEWonTV milestones with the 300th episode of
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite,
THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/9kAunLoVsO
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 30, 2025