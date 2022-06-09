AEW All-Atlantic Champion to Be Crowned at Forbidden Door

The first AEW All-Atlantic Champion will be crowned soon.

The inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion will be crowned in a Fatal 4 Way on June 26 at the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, as announced on Wednesday night’s Dynamite.

The All-Atlantic Title, according to AEW, reflects the fans who watch the world from over 130 nations. Wrestlers from around the world will compete in the competition to become the first-ever AEW All-Atlantic Champion.

The first tournament qualifier was Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite match between PAC and Buddy Matthews, and PAC advanced to the Fatal 4 Way at Forbidden Door.

Ethan Page vs. Miro and Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscuro will also compete in the first round. A qualifier match will also be held by NJPW, with participants to be confirmed. The winners of Page vs. Miro, Black vs. Penta, and the NJPW bout will join PAC for the Fatal 4 Way at Forbidden Door.

The winner of that Fatal 4 Way will be crowned the AEW All-Atlantic Champion for the first time.

