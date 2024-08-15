AEW ALL IN 2024 Gets Coffin Match For PPV At Wembley Stadium

Wembley Stadium got a big one.

During the August 14 episode of AEW Dynamite, a big stipulation was announced for one of the featured matches scheduled for the upcoming AEW ALL IN 2024 pay-per-view.

After a brawl involving “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry and Darby Allin, a challenge for a Coffin Match between the two was laid out and later in the show made official by AEW President Tony Khan, and announced on the broadcast by Excalibur.

AEW ALL IN 2024 is scheduled to take place on August 25 from Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Make sure to join us here on 8/25 for live AEW ALL IN 2024 results coverage.

.@boy_myth_legend from the shadows attacks Darby Allin#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/FeEfLfEFPn — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 15, 2024

Security savin the day as Jack Perry nearly crushed Darby Allin's head#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/fTI7NRg6pE — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 15, 2024

