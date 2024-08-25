The time for the biggest All Elite Wrestling event of the year has arrived, as AEW All In 2024 goes down from Wembley Stadium in London, England today.

On tap for the biggest pay-per-view of the year for All Elite Wrestling is a stacked nine-match main card and a two-match pre-show lineup.

Today’s show will kick off with Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Katsuyori Shibata & The Von Erichs vs. The Undisputed Kingdom & Cage Of Agony on the pre-show, and will lead into a jam-packed nine match main PPV lineup, which includes eight matches with titles on-the-line and a ninth for a future AEW World Championship match. Also on the “Zero Hour” pre-show will be Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway vs. Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii.

The PPV lineup includes Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson in an AEW title versus career main event, Toni Storm vs. Mariah May for the AEW Women’s title, MJF vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW American title, Mercedes Mone vs. Britt Baker for the TBS title, Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin in a Coffin match for the TNT title, The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed vs. FTR for the AEW tag-team titles, Chris Jericho vs. HOOK for the FTW title, The Patriarchy vs. The House of Black vs. The Bang Bang Gang vs. Claudio Castagnoli, PAC & Wheeler Yuta in a London Ladder match for the AEW trios titles, as well as the Casino Gauntlet for a future AEW title shot.

Featured below are complete AEW All In: London results from Sunday, August 25, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 11am EST – 6pm EST.

AEW ALL IN RESULTS – AUGUST 25, 2024

The “Zero Hour” pre-show kicks off with a live shot inside Wembley Stadium. The camera shot settles at a very fancy-looking panel, where our pre-show hosts Renee Paquette, RJ City and Jeff Jarrett welcome us to the show.

Jarrett talks about tonight being the 1,972nd match in the career of Bryan Danielson. He questions if it will be his last. The trio then run down the scheduled lineup for today as the official match graphics flash across the screen.

They kick it to Arkady Aura and Lexy King, who are standing on the extra long entrance ramp talking about the other legendary acts such as The Rolling Stones and The Spice Girls (yes, they said the Spice Girls) that have played Wembley Stadium.

After a bad Taylor Swift joke, the two kick it back to Paquette, City and Jarrett, who finish running down the scheduled card for tonight’s show as Bush’s “Machine Head” plays in the background. From there, they begin their first deep-dive into a match.

We see the first elaborate pre-show video package to tell the story leading up to a scheduled match for today. First up is a look at the road to the “For The World” Championship showdown between Chris Jericho and HOOK. When it wraps up, Taz joins the panel to talk about his son recovering from the fireball that was thrown in his face by Jericho.

Now the talk shifts to the first-ever London Ladders match between The Patriarchy, The House of Black, The Bang Bang Gang and the team of Claudio Castagnoli, PAC and Wheeler Yuta for the AEW Trios Championships and the three-way showdown for the AEW Tag-Team Championships. Jarrett calls The Young Bucks “the kids” because they’re young and take chances. Aren’t they almost 40?

From there, the pre-show panel sends things over to Lexy Nair, who is backstage in front of the coffin that will be used in the Coffin Match for the TNT Championship between Darby Allin and “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry. A “road to” video package airs promoting Mercedes Mone vs. Britt Baker for the TBS Championship.

Women’s wrestling veteran Madison Rayne joins the panel to talk about the big women’s title tilt scheduled for today’s show. She wishes a happy Wembley Day to the panelists as fans break out in a song-style chant for “Double J” Jeff Jarrett. Gotta love U.K. crowds, folks.

Paquette introduces an excerpt from her “AEW Close Up” episode with Will Ospreay. He talks about the significance of performing in Wembley Stadium. Once it wraps up, we are sent backstage for a quick interview with Nigel McGuinness. McGuinness continues his usual heel take on “The American Dragon” and why his career will end tonight.

Once the McGuinness interview concludes, Paquette introduces another excerpt from another episode of “AEW Close Up,” this time featuring her sit-down interview with the wife of Bryan Danielson, Brie Danielson. The WWE Hall of Fame legend formerly known as Brie Bella talks about the significance of Danielson’s career and his career vs. title showdown against Swerve Strickland.

16-Person Tag-Team Match

Jay Lethal and Tommy Billington kick things off as the first two legal men in the ring at the start of the match, as Don Callis joins the commentary team of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Matt Menard on the call.