AEW All Out 2024 Not Taking Place During Labor Day Weekend

AEW’s All Out pay-per-view was originally scheduled for September 1, but that has changed.

The event was scheduled for Wembley Stadium in London, England, a week after All In. Last year, fans criticized the promotion for asking them to buy two pay-per-view events on consecutive weekends. Fans watching both shows were exhausted, and some chose to watch one.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports All Out from NOW Arena in Chicago will now be on September 7.

AEW All Out will be moving from September 1 to Saturday, September 7, @FightfulSelect has learned. AEW is expected to announce this imminently and moved it due to fan response saying All In and All Out are too close together. Rampage/Collision will be live in Chicago that… pic.twitter.com/VEoiyUfD2M — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 21, 2024

Here is AEW’s updated touring schedule:

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, May 22 – Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, CA

AEW Collision: Saturday, May 25 – MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV

AEW Double Or Nothing: Sunday, May 26 – MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, May 29 – Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA

AEW Collision: Thursday, May 30 – Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, CA

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, June 5 in Loveland, Colorado

AEW Collision: Thursday, June 20 in Allentown, PA

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, June 26 in Buffalo, NY

AEW: Forbidden Door: Sunday, June 30 at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y.

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, July 3 – Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, July 10 – Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, CA

AEW: Collision: Saturday, July 20 – Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas

ROH: Death Before Dishonor: Friday, July 26 – Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AEW: Collision: Saturday, July 27 – Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AEW: Collision Taping: Thursday, August 1 – Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AEW: Collision: Saturday, August 10 – Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AEW: Collision: Saturday, August 17 – Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AEW All In London: Sunday, August 25 – at Wembley Stadium in London, UK

AEW All Out: Saturday, September 7 – at NOW Arena in Chicago, IL

AEW WrestleDream: Saturday, October 12 – at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash.

AEW Full Gear: Saturday, November 23 – AEW: Full Gear at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

AEW World’s End: Saturday, December 28 – at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Fla.