AEW Announces Four More Big Matches For Wrestle Dream 2023, Updated Lineup

You can officially pencil in three new matches for the next All Elite Wrestling premium live event.

On this week’s installment of the weekly two-hour Saturday night AEW Collision on TNT television program, the company confirmed the addition of three big matches for their inaugural AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 premium live event.

Now official for next weekend’s AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 show on October 1 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. is Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH World & NJPW STRONG Openweight Championships.

Additionally, it was announced on AEW Collision this week that Julia Hart will challenge Kris Statlander for the TBS Women’s title, new TNT Champion Christian Cage will put his title on-the-line against Darby Allin in a two-out-of-three falls match, and Will Ospreay will join Sammy Guevara & Konosuke Takeshita in a Trios battle against Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho & Kota Ibushi.

Previously announced for AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 is Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr., “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland, FTR vs. Aussie Open for the AEW tag titles, as well as MJF & Adam Cole vs. The Righteous for the ROH tag titles.

Make sure to join us here on 10/1 for live AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 results coverage from Seattle, WA.

