Watch: Darby Allin Films Wild Car Stunt Amid AEW Comeback Tease

AEW’s resident daredevil Darby Allin is back — and pushing the limits once again.

After spending all of 2025 away from the ring to fulfill his dream of climbing Mount Everest, Allin has re-emerged in spectacular fashion. The former TNT Champion recently filmed himself attempting a dangerous car jump on a rugged dirt road. The aftermath of the stunt, which he shared on social media, was predictably chaotic — featuring a deployed airbag, a shredded seatbelt, and visible bleeding.

Despite the wreckage, Allin appeared unfazed.

The clip has reignited buzz among AEW fans, especially following a recent Fightful Select report stating that Allin is “ready for an in-ring return” and expected back on AEW programming imminently. His Everest expedition — initially delayed by injury — was reportedly completed with no major health setbacks.

While no official return date has been announced, Allin’s latest adrenaline-fueled stunt suggests he hasn’t lost a step. Whether it’s mountain summits or airborne vehicles, the former AEW pillar continues to blur the line between performance art and real danger.

Darby Allin came back from climbing Mount Everest and… IMMEDIATELY STARTED DOING STUNTS AGAIN. Crazy, crazy dude. 😭 pic.twitter.com/I1vb4N9qgg — Drainmaker (@DrainBamager) July 5, 2025

