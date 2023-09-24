AEW Announces Matches For Next Week’s Collision

You can officially pencil in some matches for next week’s episode of AEW Collision.

On this week’s installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT Saturday night program, the company announced a pair of matches for the final show before their inaugural AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 premium live event next Sunday night.

The AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 “go-home” episode of AEW Collision next Saturday night will include Andrade El Idolo vs. Juice Robinson of The Bullet Club Gold in one-on-one action, as well as tag-team competition with The Kingdom squaring off against Best Friends.

Make sure to join us here every Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.