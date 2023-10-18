AEW Announces MJF For Next Week’s Episode Of Collision

MJF is coming to Collision!

On Wednesday, All Elite Wrestling announced that the AEW World Champion and one-half of the ROH World Tag-Team Champions will be making a rare appearance on AEW Collision next Saturday night.

“Next Saturday, October 28 [at] Mohegan Sun [in] Uncasville, CT., AEW Collision LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT,” the announcement began. “The AEW World Champion & ROH World Tag Team Champion MJF will appear LIVE on Saturday Night AEW Collision!”

For ticket information to the show, visit AEWTIX.com.

Check out the complete announcement via the post embedded below courtesy of the official AEW Twitter (X) feed