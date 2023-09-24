AEW Announces New Match, Segment For Next Week’s Dynamite

You can officially pencil in some new action for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of next Wednesday night’s AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 “go-home” episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program, a new match and segment has been confirmed for the show.

Scheduled for the September 27 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS is Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale, as well as the AEW Wrestle Dream contract signing for the “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland match.

Also scheduled for next week’s Dynamite is a segment featuring the ROH World Tag-Team Championship “Better Than You Bay-Bay” duo of MJF and Adam Cole. The two will talk ahead of their AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 title defense against The Righteous.

