AEW Announces New Segment For This Week’s Dynamite

The AEW World Champion is coming to Dynamite.

On Monday evening, All Elite Wrestling announced the addition of a MJF segment for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s show, the company announced a MJF promo segment for the show, which kicks off on 11/15 at 8/7c.

Previously announced for the show is Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta vs. Orange Cassidy & HOOK, as well as -Paul Wight, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi & Chris Jericho vs. The Don Callis Family (Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher).