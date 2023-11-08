AEW Announces New Segment For Tonight’s Dynamite

A new match has been announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of tonight’s show, the company has confirmed the addition of The Golden Jets tag-team.

We will hear from the duo consisting of Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega on tonight’s show, which also features MJF vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW World Championship, Samoa Joe vs. Keith Lee for the ROH Television Championship, Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe, Swerve Strickland vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Red Velvet vs. Julia Hart and Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Outrunners.

