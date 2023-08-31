AEW Announces ROH TV Title Match For ALL OUT 2023

You can officially pencil in a new match for Sunday’s AEW ALL OUT 2023 premium live event.

During the ALL OUT 2023 go-home edition of AEW Dynamite, a match for the Ring Of Honor Television Championship was announced for the show.

Now official for Sunday’s AEW ALL OUT 2023 pay-per-view is Samoa Joe putting his ROH TV title on-the-line against former longtime champion Shane Taylor.

AEW ALL OUT 2023 is scheduled to take place on Sunday in Chicago, Ill. Make sure to join us here for live results coverage of the show.