AEW Announces Two New Matches For Wrestle Dream 2023

You can officially pencil in two new matches for the first-ever AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 premium live event.

During the special two-hour annual “Grand Slam” edition of AEW Rampage from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, two new bouts were officially announced for the inaugural AEW Wrestle Dream show.

Now added to the lineup for the show, scheduled for October 1, 2023 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, is Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi vs. The Don Callis Family, as well as The Righteous vs. MJF & Adam Cole for the ROH Tag-Team Championships.

Previously announced for the AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 pay-per-view on 10/1 is Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr., “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland, as well as FTR vs. Aussie Open for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships.

