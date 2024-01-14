AEW Battle Of The Belts IX Results – January 13, 2024

It’s Saturday night, and this week you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest event in their quarterly Battle of the Belts series, as AEW Battle of the Belts IX goes down from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA. at 10/9c on TNT.

On tap for the one-hour AEW on TNT special event featuring all title bouts, is Big Bill and Ricky Starks (c) vs. Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho in a Street Fight for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships, Julia Hart (c) vs. Anna Jay for the TBS Women’s Championship, as well as Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Preston Vance for the AEW International Championship.

Featured below are complete AEW Battle Of The Belts IX results from Saturday, January 13, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW BATTLE OF THE BELTS IX RESULTS (1/13/2024)

The ninth installment in the AEW Battle of the Belts event chronology gets started off with a bang, as we cut backstage and immediately see the start of our first match of the evening.

AEW World Tag-Team Title Street Fight

Ricky Starks & Big Bill (C) vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara

We see the AEW World Tag-Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill beating down Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in the backstage area. The fight spills out to the outside area where the match is officially started.

The Street Fight for the AEW World Tag-Team titles sees some brutal early action, including Sammy Guevara getting some revenge on Ricky Starks by hitting him with a golf cart the same way Guevara was victim of years ago.

As the violent spectacle that is hard to keep up with continues, we see Chris Jericho and Big Bill fighting out in the parking lot. A big brick is pulled out of a bag by Bill. He goes to throw it in Jericho’s face but Jericho moves and it goes through a car window.

Now we see Jericho fight back and connect with a suplex on Bill through the windshield and onto the hood of a car. After that we see Rhett Titus of all people confront Jericho, but Jericho takes him out with a Judas Effect. He mixes it up with Starks now, who uses a plunger on Jericho’s face.

Jericho beats Starks up some more as they fight back into the building. They stop near a xerox machine where Jericho slams Starks’ face into it and scans it. The smooshed photo of Starks’ face comes out and Jericho holds it up for the camera. He grabs a traffic cone and beats Starks up with it.

We cut over to Guevara who is choking Big Bill with something backstage in the Chartway Arena. Starks beats up Jericho with trays of food and Big Bill stomps out Guevara near the bathrooms as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see some more goofy comedy spots with mustard before some interference leads to the finish. With tables set up down below, Konosuke Takeshita attacks Chris Jericho, leading to Big Bill putting him through the tables off the stage.

In the arena, we see Sammy Guevara knock down and lay out Ricky Starks. He climbs all the way to the top of the big screen near the entrance area and does the “I’m crazy” hand gesture before he flips off.

As he is coming way, way, way down, Powerhouse Hobbs quickly pulls Starks out of the way and Guevara crashes down. Starks covers him for the win. After this wild match wraps up, we head into another commercial break.

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag-Team Champions: Ricky Starks & Big Bill

TBS Women’s Championship

Julia Hart (C) vs. Anna Jay

When we return from the break, the Serena Deeb vignette airs again to continue to promote her upcoming in-ring return in AEW. After that, the commentators talk us through some of the key highlights of the wild Street Fight opener for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships.

Now we gear up for our second of three title bouts scheduled for tonight’s show, as the theme for Anna Jay hits. Out comes the master of the “Queenslayer” as we see highlights of her big win on AEW Dynamite last week to earn her title opportunity tonight.