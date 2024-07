The return of AEW Battle of the Belts is now penciled in on the TNT calendar.

TNTDrama.com is advertising the date for the return of the quarterly AEW Battle of the Belts special TV event.

AEW Battle Of The Belts XI is listed for July 27 after an episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

The show is scheduled to take place from eSports Stadium in Arlington, TX.