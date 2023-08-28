AEW Believed To Have Suspended CM Punk And Jack Perry Pending Investigation Outcome

It appears that CM Punk and Jack Perry will not be appearing on AEW television this week, at least not until the investigation into their backstage incident is completed.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the two had an altercation backstage just before Punk went out to the ring for his “Real” World Championship match against Samoa Joe. There are conflicting accounts on what happened, but it’s clear that there was some physicality as some claim Perry was choked while others claim Punk simply put Perry in a chokehold to avoid a full-fledged fight.

This is the latest incident involving Punk and AEW members. There have been problems with Punk and The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, Nick Nemeth, Perry, and others in the last year. In some cases, Punk was blamed for certain names not being welcomed backstage at Collision.

Punk’s camp has claimed that he wants a drama-free environment backstage at Collision, and for the most part, that goal has been met, but issues seem to arise whenever talent from Dynamite and Punk are together.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, the belief within AEW is that Punk and Perry are both suspended pending the results of an investigation.

If Punk and Perry’s suspension continues into the weekend, they will not appear on the All Out pay-per-view in Chicago.