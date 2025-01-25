AEW Collision: Homecoming Preview For Tonight (1/25/2025): Jacksonville, FL.

Yet another new match has been announced for the homecoming of AEW in Jacksonville, FL.

Heading into tonight’s AEW Collision: Homecoming show on TNT from Daily’s Place, Kazuchika Okada vs. Komander has been added to the lineup for the program.

Also scheduled for the show, which airs at 8/7c on TNT, is Queen Aminata vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Serena Deeb vs. Yuka Sakazaki in a TBS Championship Eliminator, Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the AEW International Championship, Buddy Matthews & Brody King vs. The Gates of Agony, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. The Undisputed Kingdom, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Big Bill, as well as Mariah May and Toni Storm “meeting face-to-face.”

Check back here tonight for AEW Collision: Homecoming results from Jacksonville, FL.