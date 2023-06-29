AEW Collision Matches Announced For This Week

You can officially pencil in some matches for this week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

During the post-Forbidden Door 2 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Excalibur did his speed-read near the end of the show to announce new matches for this week’s edition of the new Saturday night prime time cable TV show from All Elite Wrestling.

Featured below is the complete advertised lineup as it currently stands for AEW Collision.

AEW COLLISION PREVIEW

* Kris Statlander (C) vs. Lady Frost (TBS Women’s Title)* Roderick Strong vs. Samoa Joe (Owen Hart Cup)* Dustin Rhodes vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (Owen Hart Cup)* Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks (Owen Hart Cup)* MJF makes his Collision in-ring debut

Make sure to join us here every Saturday night for live AEW Collision results coverage.