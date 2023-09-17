AEW Collision Matches Set For Next Week’s Show

You can officially pencil in some big matches for next week’s AEW Collision show.

On AEW Collision on Saturday night, four bouts were made official for next week’s edition of the weekly two-hour Saturday night AEW on TNT program.

Scheduled for next Saturday’s show at 8/7c is Jay White vs. Andrade El Idolo, RVD’s in-ring return in his home state, FTR (C) vs. The Workhoseman for the AEW tag-titles, as well as Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks in a Texas Death Match.

