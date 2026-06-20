AEW Collision Preview For Tonight (6/20/2026): Sugar Land, TX.

The road to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door continues tonight.

A new episode of AEW Collision, a taped show from Sugar Land, TX. airs tonight at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max.

The following lineup is scheduled for the show:

* Tommaso Ciampa & Chris Jericho go face-to-face

* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinals: Athena vs. Maya World

* Adam Priest vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Survival Of The Fittest Qualifying: Kris Statlander vs. Mina Shirakawa

* The Elite (Kenny Omega & Young Bucks) vs. The Lethal Twist (Jay Lethal, Lee Johnson, & Blake Christian)

* The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) to compete

* PAC in action

* Mistico vs. Dante Martin

Join us here tonight for AEW Collision results.