Saturday, June 20, 2026
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AEW Collision Preview For Tonight (6/20/2026): Sugar Land, TX.

By
Matt Boone
-
AEW Collision logo
AEW Collision

The road to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door continues tonight.

A new episode of AEW Collision, a taped show from Sugar Land, TX. airs tonight at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max.

The following lineup is scheduled for the show:

    * Tommaso Ciampa & Chris Jericho go face-to-face
    * Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinals: Athena vs. Maya World
    * Adam Priest vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
    * Survival Of The Fittest Qualifying: Kris Statlander vs. Mina Shirakawa
    * The Elite (Kenny Omega & Young Bucks) vs. The Lethal Twist (Jay Lethal, Lee Johnson, & Blake Christian)
    * The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) to compete
    * PAC in action
    * Mistico vs. Dante Martin

Join us here tonight for AEW Collision results.

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