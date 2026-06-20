AEW Collision Preview For Tonight (6/20/2026): Sugar Land, TX.

The road to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door continues tonight.
A new episode of AEW Collision, a taped show from Sugar Land, TX. airs tonight at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max.
The following lineup is scheduled for the show:
- * Tommaso Ciampa & Chris Jericho go face-to-face
* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinals: Athena vs. Maya World
* Adam Priest vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Survival Of The Fittest Qualifying: Kris Statlander vs. Mina Shirakawa
* The Elite (Kenny Omega & Young Bucks) vs. The Lethal Twist (Jay Lethal, Lee Johnson, & Blake Christian)
* The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) to compete
* PAC in action
* Mistico vs. Dante Martin
Join us here tonight for AEW Collision results.
Tomorrow, 6/20!
We're less than 24 hours away from a packed night of wrestling on Saturday #AEWCollision!
Make sure to be there at 8/7c on @TNTDrama & @HBOMax, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/ICoNk546PS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 20, 2026