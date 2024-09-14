AEW Collision Results – September 14, 2024

It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns at 8/7c tonight on TNT with this week’s taped episode of AEW Collision from Dayton, Ohio.

On tap for tonight’s show is Jack Perry (c) vs. Christopher Daniels for the TNT title, The Conglomeration & Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos & Premier Athletes, Wheeler Yuta vs. Anthony Henry, Robyn Renegade vs. Queen Aminata, Komander & Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. TBA, Yuka Sakazaki vs. Serena Deeb, Bang Bang Gang vs. Cage of Agony, and FTR vs. Grizzled Young Veterans.

For complete spoilers for tonight’s show, click here. Check back after the show for detailed results.