All Elite Wrestling returns from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois for this week’s episode of AEW Collision, which premieres live on TNT at 8/7c.

On tap for tonight’s show is Hikaru Shida vs. Deonna Purrazzo, MxM Collection vs. House of Black in a Fashion Fight, as well as Bryan Danielson, PAC, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry & The Young Bucks.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Lance Archer vs. Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy vs. Bryan Keith and Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Beast Mortos in three Continental Contenders Challenge matches.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS – SEPTEMBER 6, 2024

