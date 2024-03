AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Comicbook.com on a number of topics including how the AEW Continental Championship will be defended in an annual tournament that will conclude at their World’s End PPV.

Khan also said whoever is in possession of the Continental Title after November’s Full Gear PPV will get an automatic spot in the tournament, however the champion will still have to win the tournament in order to retain their title.

