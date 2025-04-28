Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Would Pick Tony Khan To Run A Wrestling Company

During an interview with The Daily Star, Bryan Danielson was asked who he would choose to run a wrestling company, given options including Vince McMahon, Triple H, Tony Khan, Dixie Carter, and Eric Bischoff.

Danielson gave a clear and thoughtful answer:

“Regardless of what people think, this is my legitimate answer. People are going to assume that because I work for AEW, ‘I’m just saying this because Tony Khan is my boss,’ but I would legitimately pick Tony Khan. I think he’s very in tune with what wrestling fans want, but he’s also just a good person. I’m not saying anything bad about anyone else, but I know that he always tries to treat people with respect and kindness, no matter where they are on the roster — whether they’re up or down.”

Danielson also shared a backstage story that reinforced his belief in Khan’s leadership:

“I remember after the first Wembley show, we were in a bit of disarray backstage because of some things that had happened, and we were putting together Dynamite. I was hurt — I had broken my arm — but because of the situation, I flew in and said, ‘Hey, what can I help with, whatever it is.’ One of the talents, someone you would consider very undercard and not a top priority, had an issue. Tony took the time to talk to this person — not talk down to them, but actually talk to them about their concerns or whatever they needed.”

Danielson’s comments further highlight Khan’s reputation as a hands-on and respectful promoter who values everyone on the roster.

