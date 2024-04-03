AEW Double Or Nothing Ticket Sales Off To A Strong Start

AEW will soon be heading to Double or Nothing, one of its biggest events of the year, even though their eyes are set on the upcoming pay-per-view event, Dynasty, later this month.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 26, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The night before, Collision will take place in the same arena.

The fallout episode of Dynamite from Double Or Nothing is set to air on Wednesday, May 29, from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, followed by a special taping of Collision on Thursday, May 30, at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California. Tickets to these events are on sale now.

WrestleTix, which does an excellent job of tracking ticket sales for all pro wrestling events, reported a few days ago that after tickets went on sale to the general public last week, 4,905 tickets had been sold, with 2,005 remaining for a total of 6,910.

With 56 days until the event, additional tickets will be released based on demand.