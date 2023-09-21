AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Viewership And Rating Report For 9/20/2023

The ratings for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite are in.

The show attracted 984,000 viewers, an increase from last week’s 888,000 viewers.

The show’s 18-49 demographic rating increased from 0.31 to 0.36 this week. This marked the highest total audience since February 22, 2023, and the highest demo rating since September 14, 2022.

The card featured AEW World Champion MJF versus Samoa Joe, AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya versus Toni Storm, AEW International Champion Jon Moxley versus Rey Fenix, Claudio Castagnoli versus Eddie Kingston in a Title vs. Title Match, Chris Jericho versus Sammy Guevara, and more.

The Grand Slam last year received a 1.03 and a 0.35 key demo rating. The show drew 1,273 and 0.48 viewers in 2021.